Espejo commented that his team won the final on penalties against the Tigres, a fact that he described as a dream.

I like to think that dreams are worked and achieved and with a daily action you get closer to it and today this dream is reality

In game one of the final, held last Friday at the Monterrey stadium, Rayadas and Tigres tied 2-2.

In this second game they equaled 0-0 in regular time. On penalties, the Monterrey goalkeeper, Alejandría Godínez saved two that were decisive to take the title, so the technique qualified her as the best in the league.

The Monterrey squad is one of the most lethal in the Liga MX Femenil.

“I have the best goalkeeper in Mexico, and I do not say it because I now direct her, but because she has demonstrated it throughout her career.”

Eva Espejo said that she wanted to resolve the match in regular time.

They were two very close matches. I didn’t want to get to penalties, I wanted to win in regular time, but I’m satisfied because we knew how to suffer and work to win

The coach who directed her first final with Pachuca in the Apertura 2017, which he lost to Guadalajara, confessed that since he arrived at Monterrey for this tournament he had confidence in lifting the championship.

“He owed me this challenge and today my players have given it to me, all my thanks to them, because I didn’t think about it when I had the opportunity to coach one of the two best clubs in the league, I knew I could with this project and here there are the results. “

For the Rayadas it is the second title in their history and leaves their record of finals in two wins, both against the felines, and three losses, all three against Tigres.