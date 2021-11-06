Actor Ray Fisher had a bad experience with Warner Bros and Joss Whedon, which is why he often criticizes all the decisions that the film studio makes.

We recently learned that the movie New gods from Ava duvernay was canceled due to the release of the version of League of Justice from Zack snyder. Something that surprised the fans was precisely that these two stories could not be compatible. Now the actor who played Cyborg / Victor Stone in the film, he wanted to give his opinion.

“It’s sad and cowardly that Walter Hamada and Toby Emmerich try to use Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a scapegoat for canceling the movie New Gods.”

Maybe in a few years Warner Bros get the project back, but for now it looks like it’s totally dead.

What was New Gods going to be about?

Ava duvernay gave some details of the story they were preparing, since they were going to tell the life of Uxas, an ambitious and powerful being who over time became Darkseid. So we would see the origin of the great villain of the League of Justice. For what Ray Fisher is right, it would be very interesting to be able to see all this and it would also be perfectly compatible with what we have seen so far. Since the events happened thousands of years in the past.

But those responsible for Dc comics have wanted to go the other way and we do not know if we will see the League of Justice gathered. So that Ray fisher might not come back like Cyborg never more. But at least we can see Black adam, The Flash, The Batman, Wonder woman 3, Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2. A good amount of new releases that are sure to be a box office success.

Which of all these movies do you most want to see? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.