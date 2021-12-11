The interior architect Raúl Martins has designed a daring Christmas table through mix and match and with the play of colors and textures as the protagonist.

To create this table, Raúl Martins has opted for innovation, although without forgetting the traditional. The project has been carried out in one of the exclusive homes that Knight Frank sells in the project Jorge Juan 93.

A table around a fir tree





For the first of the tables, the connecting link is color, with three basic colors, white, fir green, and natural wood. As the table was so imposing, the interior designer preferred not to put a tablecloth, so that the wood could be seen.





On the table, Martins has bet on Ivory tableware, the plate of the Bowl of coffee Matrix, like a plate of bread, the flower vase Quartz, the claire glassware and the Domo Matt cutlery. To decorate the table, the interior designer has opted for a wild decoration formed by fir leaves, corals and pine cones, elements that combine perfectly with the simplicity and subtlety of the tableware, and the warm and rustic colors of the wood of the furniture. .





“The search for height through the fir tree is something important. That vase, which is as if it were a urban sculpture, serves as a base to place the fir branches and wink at Christmas. Is a Christmas anything else abstract and the touch of christmas glamor it is provided by the touches of Golden“, explains Raúl Martins.

A classic cutting table





The second of the tables designed by Raúl Martins is much more classic. There are no dishes mixed in it, and the tablecloth looks down to the floor. The idea is to prepare a table in a more traditional format, and to offset the seriousness of the use of the crockery, the glassware has a more undressed point, according to the interior designer. Chromatically, here the color it’s white, blue and red, giving the latter the Christmas point.





At this table, the Blue Ming by Marcel Wanders tableware. The cutlery chosen has been Perle d’Or, the Bicos glassware matte and Bicos Bicolor in blue. As decorative elements, the novel ones stand out Blue Ming boxes. The personality and the differentiating touch of this table is in the center thanks to the eucalyptus dyed red and in the floral details, where the holly balls are the clear ones protagonists.





For Martins, “They are interesting, besides the three pieces of porcelain Biscuit that are in the center, on a “South of table” and that they also make that white and blue wink, so that the chromatic unit allows us again that the eclecticism makes sense. The table is accompanied by white flowers in line with that chromaticism, and the unexpected element, the surprise it generates in this case, is the colorful red, the height in decoration, in combination with the white and blue pieces in the porcelain in the center. “

A table in golden tones





In the third and last Christmas table created by Raúl Martins, the use of gold in the cutlery, crockery and glassware stands out, and the different all green of the floral center composed of fir, which gives it a more Christmas touch.





In this case, instead of a tablecloth to the floor, Martins has put two crossed table runners. The color resource is white, gold as the Christmas color, and green in the plant center.





To create movement, the interior designer has looked for elements in height so as not to make a flat decoration. Thus, the candles rise and fall, the crockery has an asymmetric point that also combines gold and silver, which is repeated in turn in the cutlery, and gives it that kind of Christmas glow and color.





The crockery used to dress this table is the tableware Paseo by Christian Lacroix Maison, the cutlery Perle d’OR and the Palazzo Gold glassware and Bicos Trasparente.

