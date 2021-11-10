A user shows a delivery man from Rappi making a delivery at a basketball game, showing the brand’s service efficiency.

The food delivery service offered by the platforms delivery It has been well received by consumers for some time, underscoring its importance even more in times of pandemic. The arrival of covid-19 was of vital importance for the growth of the brands that work in this industry; in accordance with Forbes, the consumption habits of Mexicans changed in favor of these platforms during these years since approximately 83 percent of Internet users Mexicans now use delivery platforms, of which 76 percent seek to buy food, 60 percent order food from the supermarket and 49 percent to buy medicine.

The main factor why these apps like Rappi, Uber Eats, Didi Food and in his time Without Apron They were so successful, it was because they give consumers the opportunity to enjoy the different foods of their favorite franchises without the need to go to restaurants for their orders, offering high possibilities of being able to consume these from the comfort of their home, or from other foreign places.

A user on Twitter has shown a Rappi delivery man, which appears to be looking for the person who performed a order at a stadium during a basketball game of the Astros de Jalisco vs Soles de Mexicalli, to be able to make their delivery.

Faced with this situation where it seems that the Rappi delivery man is a bit disoriented about the location of the consumer to perform the delivery within a partyIt is worth highlighting the efforts of the worker to provide their services despite the difficulties that may arise to perform this service efficiently, demonstrating a high quality of service by the brand and the employee.

This experience would be effective in the eyes of the consumer, showing that food or products from their favorite restaurants and stores can be purchased from a wide variety of places, regardless of whether they are at home or not; However, it could represent some difficulties for the distributors at the time of entering said food to the stadiums (so it was probably some medicine or other product) and finding the consumers, but these could be easily located by those who requested the service since it is not something very common to see the delivery men and their distinctive brightly colored backpacks in these types of spaces.

Provide a good service to consumers It will always be good advertising that manages to position brands above others in the market, achieving an opportunity for users to recommend this type of service to other potential customers and thus achieve improved income.

This type of actions where Dealers of the delivery platforms perform different actions to provide the consumer with a better experience, would join others that have managed to be exposed on social networks due to a good service experience and putting brands high in the mind of the consumer, such as the deliverer ofUber Eats who used the name of an influencer to work and he even made it viral, that in addition to winning the applause of users on social networks, managed to place the brand in the conversation.

Related Notes: