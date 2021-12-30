Social networks have become the perfect place for many consumers to write their experiences with the use of a brand or a company. A user on the social network Twitter recently posted that after receiving an order for condoms from Rappi, she received a gift from the platform.

The publication made by The user @monshisz, explains that she requested a box of condoms through Rappi Turbo and the app awarded her a cucumber, as a “thank you” for her request.

“I asked for some condoms at Rappi turbo (10min) and @RappiMexico sent me a cucumber as a thank you gift !!!! A CUCUMBER HAHAHAHA ”, says the consumer on her Twitter account.

This publication generated the ridicule of other followers on the social network. She also clarified in another comment that they believed she was alone. “They blew it! They thought I was alone HAHAHAHA ”, says the second comment from @monshisz.

Rappi’s client took the gift or the subliminal message as a joke, so she decided to post it on her social networks.

Rappi Turbo, the brand’s new service

Despite a large number of mobile product ordering applications, Rappi has positioned itself in recent years in the country as one of the most important.

According to data from Statista, Brazil has the highest penetration of the Rappi application in Latin America with approximately 23.6 million downloads. Followed by Mexico with more than 19 million downloads.

This increase in consumers has been taken by the brand to generate new functions or campaigns and attract even more customers.

This is the case of its new Rappi Turbo campaign, with which the delivery application promises deliveries in less than 10 minutes.

The delivery application Rappi presented its Turbo mode, a function that seeks to deliver products in 10 minutes. This function will allow customers to receive a catalog of 1,500 premium items in less time.

This function was accompanied by the shopping application with small gifts to thank its loyal consumers for trusting its services and for encouraging them to use Rappi Turbo.

The loyalty of many brands with their consumers continues to escalate rapidly. According to a study “Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2011” carried out by Forbes magazine, it showed that the brands that enjoy the most loyalty are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives.

