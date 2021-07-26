Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most successful titles that Ubisoft has today, of that there is no doubt. Because of this, many have begun to question the possibility of seeing a sequel of a game that has set the bar so high, the least in its income, and it seems that the answer is not what we expected. The creative director from Rainbow Six Siege, Leroy Athanassof, confirmed today the company’s plans.

According to account Leroy Athanassof on a Reddit AMA, the development team behind Rainbow Six Siege has no intention or interest to create a sequel to your shooter. However, the team wishes to continue improving and adding elements to the game, to the point where it fully evolves from what it is Rainbow six siege nowadays.

Leroy Athanassof assured that «Siege is an evolving game«, And that furthermore,«The Siege of the future will be dramatically different from the Siege of today, to the point where we could call it Siege 2. However, as a team, we strongly believe that we can achieve these changes incrementally, within the current Siege framework.«. However, regarding a second part of the title, Athanassof was not so receptive, ensuring that:

Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory, and maybe a new development team. We don’t think this is what the community needs. We care about your investment in the game, we do not want to move to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value by making your current “home” (which is SIEGE) even better. It’s like renovating your old home to make it up-to-date, bright and attractive, ”added Leroy Athanassof.

Rainbow six siege is currently available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC. The game has also confirmed that it will be offering crossplay and crossprogression to early 2022, hence Ubisoft he has not forgotten him.