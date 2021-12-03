During this weekend, subscribers to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to enjoy the benefits of the Days of Free Play program, which allows you to download and play a selection of titles for free for a limited time. During this weekend the games available are Rims Racing, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Night Call, available from today until Sunday, December 5.

Rims Racing is a racing game focused on motorcycling, which offers you the opportunity to start an adventure by choosing the motorcycle of your dreams. This game features the 8 most powerful motorcycles in Europe and Japan, such as the Ducati Panigale V4 R, the MV Agusta F4 RC, the Aprilia RSV4 and the BMW M 1000 RR.

Rims Racing is available on Xbox One but unfortunately it does not have Smart Delivery, so if you want to play it on Xbox Series X in an optimized way you will have to buy it again. During the following days Rims Racing has a 50% discount on Xbox One and a 30% discount on Xbox Series X | S.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It is also available for free this weekend, with great discounts on all its versions. The Ultimate Edition is 60% off, while the Operator Edition is 65% off. If you just want to enter the experience without anything extra, you can buy Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, available with a 75% discount at only $ 199.75 MXN.

The latest game in the Free Play Days program is Night call, where we must chase a serial killer on the loose through the streets of Paris. This investigation game also focuses on survival, but not in the traditional way. In Night Call you must work as a taxi driver to get the money you need to survive while investigating a crime.

These are the games that are available this weekend as part of the program of Free Play Days on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles for Xbox Live Gold subscribers or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.