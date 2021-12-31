The ranking of God of War: Ragnarök in Saudi Arabia has recently been leaked, suggesting that the sequel could be released earlier than expected. Despite the new God of War game being released in September 2021, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio remain cautious about its release window on PS4 and PS5. In fact, the trailer that was shown a few months ago ended with a vague “Coming in 2022”, making some wonder when exactly the sequel will arrive.

Sony originally introduced God of War: Ragnarök during a PlayStation presentation in September 2020. In particular, the short trailer concluded with a release window in 2021. In June this year, Santa Monica Studio confirmed what many had long anticipated. , delaying Kratos and Atreus’s next adventure to 2022. Details gleaned from the PlayStation database recently hinted that GoW: Ragnarök could arrive on September 30, 2022, although that specific date falls at the end of the third quarter of next year. implies that it is little more than a placeholder. But could the title be released much earlier?

Yesterday, December 29, a Saudi Arabian age rating account on Twitter, VGAR_SA, revealed that the country’s rating board has given God of War: Ragnarök a rating of 18+. Since these rankings are usually released relatively close to a project launch, this could indicate that the latest from Santa Monica Studio could arrive on PlayStation consoles earlier than anticipated.

Of course, this is all speculative. Neither Sony nor Santa Monica Studio have confirmed their release plans for the next God of War installment. However, it seems safe to assume that January, February, and March can be ruled out as possible release months, given the respective releases of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7. Who knows, maybe Ragnarök will hit the ground running? late spring like its predecessor?

A direct continuation of God of War (2018), GoW’s new entry will take place during the Fimbulwinter, a foreboding winter event that heralds the arrival of Ragnarök. The developers have not provided too many concrete details of the story; However, 2018 game creative director Cory Barlog previously confirmed that Ragnarök will end the Norse-based saga. What that may mean for the future of Kratos and Atreus remains a mystery.