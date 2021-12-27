Now that we spend time with the family and we have to prepare big feasts, it is a good idea to choose for small gadgets that they surprise everyone without involving us a great culinary effort.

It is the case of raclettes, which together with fondies are an ideal option to serve this delicacy that makes everyone fall in love (with forgiveness for those who are lactose intolerant) and that does not have any complications of use. In Amazon we have found three examples and some cheeses with shipping in time for New Year’s Eve:

Cecotec Raclette Cheese & Grill 6000 Black

The first of our options comes from the hand of Cecotec, a brand of national design that is already well known in the writing of Directo al paladar for its kitchen robots among other things. It is a Raclette in scraped format (professional style), made of stainless steel, Grill function and 600W of power (to melt cheese quickly).

The Cheese & Grill has a non-stick surface and comes with two paddles for easy removal of cheese. We find it for sale on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.2 stars- for 41.90 euros.





Severin

This Severin is the most complete thanks to its eight mini pans and a stone that allows you to grill vegetables, meats or seafood at the same time. It has a power of 14000W and allows us to regulate the power of the temperature and also has an indicator light for it.

An option to enjoy with the family since it has the capacity to cook 8 servings and its design allows us to easily place it in the center of the table (in this way each one serves what they want freshly made). We also find it on sale today on Amazon for only 59.99 44.99 euros.





Aoni

This Aoni includes a non-stick grill, with raclette of 8 mini trays to create different types of dishes with vegetables, melt cheeses, seafood and of course, meats in a few minutes. A complete tool to enjoy with family and friends without complications.

In addition, its design also allows us to take advantage of it in breakfasts, for example, helping us to make delicious pancakes, toast bread or cook eggs. The temperature is adjustable at all times and its indicator light guides us throughout the process, for 79.99 euros.





Cheeses to take advantage of

But we cannot enjoy our Raclettes without the essential ingredient: cheese. These previous models admit any type, so we have selected two packs for sale on Amazon that sweep sales (and in good comments):

We start with the best seller, this complete pack in La Aldea in gift format (perfect to surprise a cheese lover) that includes a wedge of tender goat, another of semi-cured goat, a wedge of goat cheese matured in red wine, another Goat wedge cured with paprika and a goat wedge cured with whiskey for only 26.90 euros.





Also from La Adea we have this pack of slightly cheaper artisan cheeses, specifically for 24.90 euros, which also includes in gift format: a wedge of sheep cured in butter, a wedge of DO semi-cured Manchego, a wedge of DO cured Manchego, a wedge of sheep with rosemary and a wedge of sheep-goat in oil.





Both packs are available with express shipping (in time for New Years Eve and or Kings) as long as you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, of course.

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





