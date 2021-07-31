Mexico is experiencing a third wave of infections through the Covid-19. For this reason, the state authorities of several entities of the national territory have begun to announce the new measures that citizens must follow to stop the spread of the virus. Among the new guidelines is the vaccination certificate.

As of July 26, a vaccination certificate or negative test is required

The increase in covid-19 cases in tourist destinations in the Mexican Caribbean has forced the state governments of Quintana Roo and Sinaloa to implement more severe measures to try to stop the advance of new sprouts. As of July 26, a vaccination certificate or negative test is required to access hotels, shopping centers, bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Hotels, restaurants and tourist establishments in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo have reinforced health protocols between customers and employees to control infections.

Vaccination certificate will NOT only be for restaurants …

Governor Carlos Joaquín González extended this Friday, until August 8, the new measures to try to control the growing third wave of Covid-19 infections. Within these measures, establishments such as Hotels, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and shopping centers must require a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test to allow access.

The personnel of tourist and commercial establishments must be vaccinated or present a negative PCR or antigen test every three days.

Restaurants can be open until midnight. With a maximum capacity of 50%, according to the orange epidemiological traffic light that governs, at least, until August 8.

So far there is 64.7% occupancy

Mexico is one of the countries that does not require a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter the country. This situation has been positive for the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, since it has helped the economic reactivation of the region.

The Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres reported 64.7% occupancy in these destinations in the last week. Where they have 193 hotels registered in operation and 12 that are still closed.

The business organization maintains that the hotels that are in operation carry out all the prevention and hygiene measures in a systematic way.

What other states?

The state of Sinaloa is the only entity that has an epidemiological red light. For this reason The health authorities announced that as of next August 2 the citizenship residing in the municipality of Mazatlán. You will have to present your vaccination certificate in commercial establishments such as bars, restaurants and among others.

In the state of Sonora the vaccination certificate will be indispensable requirement for resistant and tourists. Well, business personnel will ask for the QR code to give access to their establishments.

Finally, in Coahuila, specialized personnel in the field have already started meetings to implement the vaccination certificate as Essential requirement to have access to establishments and even the stadium.

