Plex belongs to the platforms that allow us to access hundreds of different channels without having to pay a single euro. Beyond DTT, see the internet television It opens up a wide range of possibilities for us to watch different channels through various devices. Little by little, Plex has added channels to a whopping more than 200.

Content for all tastes

Since the launch of free live television in 2020, the company has been incorporating some of the most important television channels such as Lionsgate, Popcornflix AMC, A + E, Euronews, Crackle, IFC’s Slightly Off or WE tv, among others. Available in 193 countries, It has a wide variety of Spanish-language channels such as Sony Canal Novelas, Revry films and programs, cutting-edge documentaries, LGBTQ content and also content for the little ones in the house such as Ryan and Friends, Toon Googles or Baby Shark. Also game shows, sports, classic TV shows etc. With Live TV Plex there is a type of channel according to your tastes and preferences.

By means of the Plex TV app you can start viewing content from live channels to search for movies, series, podcast or music on demand. In addition, the application has a search engine and a section in which the contents can be found cataloged by themes: action, animation, comedy, crime, drama, documentary, horror, music, science fiction, thriller or western. In the podcast section we can also access the content divided by categories, which is quite comfortable depending on the type of topic we want to find out about.