Qualcomm so far it has been the only company that has offered chips where it runs Windows on ARM. This appears to be due to a agreement with Microsoft whereby only they can offer chips that run Windows. An agreement that apparently already has a date of expiration.

Qualcomm has an agreement with Microsoft that allows it to be the only one on Windows in ARM

This news is not really a surprise. Qualcomm didn’t start making laptop chips waiting for Microsoft compile Windows to support it, but both companies they worked together to make it happen. Thanks to this, they enjoy the exclusivity of being Snapdragon the only ARM processor brand that Windows can use on ARM.

Unfortunately it has not been possible to know when will it end this agreement, just the existence of this. This leads us to assume the real reason why Windows has not been offered to Mac with ARM processor via Bootcamp, since it has been shown that Windows can work on the processor Apple M1 and its variants through QEMU.

This agreement also affects other brands of processors ARM. In the case of Samsung they do not stop arising rumors about processors Exynos on their laptops using the GPUs of AMD thanks to an agreement between the two. And now MediaTek wants to join Samsung by bringing its processors to Windows. But unfortunately until the agreement with Qualcomm expires, they will not be able to present and distribute any ARM-powered computer with an alternative processor to a Snapdragon.

We hope this agreement ends early, since they have the confidence deposited in Windows in ARM and absolutely believe that the association «Wintel»Will disappear and that the transition to ARM not only is it happening, but it is something inevitable. And they want to be part of this transition as soon as possible.