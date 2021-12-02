After announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm also made a name change to its computer processors, announcing two new models: the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3.

Qualcomm wants always-on computers

One of the approaches that Qualcomm has always sought is that its processors also offer 4G and 5G mobile connectivity, in fact, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is capable of connecting to 5G networks.

Also, this chip has a 5-nanometer lithographic process, making it the first processor for Windows and ChromeOS computers of its kind, which not only promises a notable improvement in performance, but also in autonomy.

Qualcomm also mentioned that the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 has an 85% faster CPU than the previous generation, as well as a 60% faster GPU, which means that the difference in performance will be highly noticeable for users.

Also, the GPU is optimized to run games at 120 fps with an FHD resolution.

Regarding connectivity, the firm also mentioned that its chips are compatible with Wifi 6 and Wifi 6E.

Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3

Although it is a less powerful processor compared to the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, this chip also boasts a 60% more powerful CPU and a 70% faster GPU than the previous generation.

Its lithographic process is 6 nanometers, and it is also compatible with 5G networks with the ability to reach theoretical speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps.

Qualcomm mentioned that this processor is intended for use in cheaper Windows and ChromeOS computers.

Both chips will hit the market in the first half of 2022.

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1: Qualcomm wants to push mobile gaming

The surprises did not end here, as Qualcomm also announced its new mobile platform for gamers in collaboration with Razer.

Qualcomm mentioned that its new processor is designed for devices such as portable consoles in the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch style, so Razer was in charge of creating a development kit for developers to begin testing their technology.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 supports cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, and will also allow streaming to console and PC. Likewise, it will be compatible with Android mobile games and will also be compatible with 5G networks.

The company said that the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is capable of running games in 4k at 144 fps if connected to a monitor or TV, as the device has a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and it is also compatible with Snapdragon Sound technology to offer the best acoustic experience and with the lowest delay with wireless connection.