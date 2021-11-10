While Python is still the most popular programming language, Rust has become a gold mine for those who master it given that it is the highest paid in the world.

There are dozens of programming languages ​​that we have on the market, some focused more on some issues than others, but in general there are a series of programming languages in common that they are the ones that are usually studied the most as Java or Python, which surely sound familiar to you because they tend to be one of the most popular month after month.

However, popularity is not synonymous with a good salary, and if a programming language is very popular, it is quite likely that there will not be jobs for everyone, which means that salaries are not that high in certain markets either.

The data from the latest 2021 data and artificial intelligence salary survey from O’Reilly, where among other things they indicate what are the most popular programming languages, and they are even ordered according to their average annual salary.

Knowing how to program is not only used to create or improve programs. Learning a language also prepares you to solve the problems of daily life, and helps you in your day to day. You can even make a living out of it.

However, the highest paid programming language is Rust who has an average salary of more than $ 180,000 per year in the United States, followed by Go with an average of $ 179,000 per year and Scala with an average of 178,000 dollars annually. Python, the most popular language, typically pays for at an average of $ 150,000 per year, a considerable difference from Rust.

Considering that the median salary for data and artificial intelligence professionals is $ 146,000 annually, Rust is well above this.

Rust is a very fast and memory efficient programming language capable of powering critical services in high performance, running on embedded devices, and easily integrating with other languages. Rust also has great documentation, a friendly compiler with helpful error messages, and top-notch package management tools built in.

In fact, among the best paid roles when it comes to developers of the Rust programming language are both the Game Engine Programmer, Software Engineer, Backend Engineer, and Blockchain Engineer.

In the case of a game engine programmer, his average salary in the United Kingdom is about 40,000 euros per year; the software engineer has an average salary in the United Kingdom of 50,000 euros per year; The backend engineer has an average annual salary of 64,000 euros per year while the Blockchain engineer has an average annual salary of 65,000 euros per year.

These figures skyrocket in the United States, but as you can see if you want to look for a great future, and have a good salary, in addition to Python that is fundamental in the market, you should also specialize in Rust.