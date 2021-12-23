PT goes virtual reality to offer an even scarier experience

A new way to discover Hideo Kojima’s failed horror juice

PT, the “playable teaser” by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro that was going to be the appetizer of a new installment of Silent Hill, was a truly terrifying proposal in its day thanks to the commitment to the first-person perspective, the gloomy of the place and, of course, the ghostly presence that lurked in the corridors of that house. For an even more immersive and terrifying experience, now PT can be enjoyed in VR.

But not on PS4 (or PS5), platform from which even a Reddit user was deleted from the store has recreated PT for Oculus Quest environments with Blender, a 3D modeling and animation app. That is, users can move PT’s bathroom and hallway environment into your own home, it even supports room scaling to maximize space.

Therefore, It’s not about the PT game itself, rather of the recreation of part of its scenarios to, in some way, make them pass as your own house thanks to virtual reality. As you can see, the result is equally terrifying, but Lisa is not going to come out of one of those corners to give you a scare, at least it is not this version. The creator of this space claims to have put some secrets around the stage to scare the players.

Silent Hill Creator Talks About Remaking Possibility

PT was the last straw in the relationship between Hideo Kojima and Konami, resulting in the departure of the Japanese creative. Now as an independent studio, it could return to work on an installment of Silent Hill that Guillermo del Toro himself dropped during the last The Game Awards 2021 gala.

