One of the PS5 launch promises was that users could expand the console’s internal storage via the port for M.2 SSD with which the Sony machine has and, it has taken about 9 months to wait, but the company has already begun to distribute a update that allows you to install this new type of storage.

As we can read through the PS5 official pageFor the moment, this new function is reserved for the users registered in the beta update program of the PS5 system, but it will not take long to reach the rest of users. So that there is no problem when carrying out this memory expansion operation, Sony has produced a practical guide where it explains what kind of M.2 SSD are compatible with the PS5 system and the correct way to install it on the console.

Regarding the compatibility of M.2 SSDs, Sony explains that they must have a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD interface Y a capacity between 250 GB and 4 TB, although the thing is not there, it also specifies cooling requirements, height, width, reading speed, connector type, etc. While complying with all the company’s recommendations, Sony anticipates that «cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices that meet the specifications described work with your console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third party products.

How to install an M.2 SSD on PS5

Following Sony’s recommendations, to install an M.2 SSD PS5, apart from being a member of the beta update program, you will only need a smooth surface to work safely, a Phillips screwdriver and a flashlight as an option. Once we have everything, you just have to follow the steps indicated the playstation guide.

Basically, the process consists of, once the console is updated with the latest firmware version, turn off the PS5, remove the back cover, open the SSD expansion slot that is on one of the sides, carefully connect the M.2 SSD Y screw the spacer to the required height so that the device is securely attached. Once the installation is finished, it only remains to turn on the console and start the process of formatting the M.2 SSD.

Through a FAQ, PlayStation reminds that, unlike the traditional USB HDDs that can be used now, the M.2 SSD will allow the installing and updating PS5 games similar to the internal console storage. A feature highly requested by Sony console users given the low capacity of the PS5’s internal 825 GB SSD that has a usable space of less than 700 GB, but a speed that gives it an advantage over the competition.

For the moment, no date for the arrival of this update to all PS5 users, but if it is already available in the beta program, it should be a matter of a few weeks. Hopefully it comes before the summer ends, as planned.