If we recently commented on the sales data of the Xbox Series X / S and how it has become the best-selling console in the history of Xbox, now too it’s up to PlayStation. According to a new ad by the hand of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PS5 has reached an incredible goal, and from the moment of its launch to the present, has reached more than 10 million units sold worldwide.

According to account Veronica rogers, Senior Vice President of Business Operations at PlayStation, the PS5 has become on the “Fastest console to sell in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment«. As the company announced in April, the console had sold until then a total of 7.8 million units worldwide, so in just three months they would have managed to sell more than 2.2 million units. In addition, the company plans to sell a total of 14.8 million of consoles for the next year financial.

Rogers has further stated that the company «has put his everything” to improve the PlayStation experience. All the capabilities of PS5, among which we have its amazing SSD -which will leave the Xbox Series X / S behind, according to some-, the 3D audio and its controller DualSense; all this in conjunction with wonderful games from PlayStation Studios. According to Rogers, all of this has been result of the company’s effort for providing the best services, games and hardware.

It seems that despite the circumstances and the problems of the resellers, both Sony and Microsoft have managed to find the way around to the situation, and have continued to sell their consoles with much more success than in past generations. Many more games are to come during this 2021-2022so be sure to jump on the experience boat PlayStation to be able to enjoy all of them.