A recent fan poll reveals that the PlayStation Spider-Man is the second favorite interpretation of the character for quite a few fans. The Spider-Man version of Insomniac outperformed actors like Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, comic book performances, and even beloved Miles Morales. It’s clearly a testament to Insomniac’s work on the iconic Marvel hero and should inspire confidence in how the studio will handle other heroes like Wolverine.

Earlier this month, fans realized that a Marvel’s Spider-Man move is in No Way Home. The move happens towards the middle of the movie during a fight, plus Tom Holland noted that the team specifically took that move from the game. This can be taken as an indication that Insomniac is handling the character very carefully. It remains to be seen if the games will begin to inspire the footsteps of the story in other movies or comics, but fans clearly want this version of the character.

In a survey done by IGN, it was revealed that Insomniac’s version of Spider-Man is one of the character’s most beloved. Peter Parker’s version of Insomniac ranks just below Tobey Maguire’s version and above Tom Holland, Miles Morales from Into the Spider-Verse and Andrew Garfield. For its part, Miles Morales’ version of Insomniac is in last place, but public opinion could change on this with the next sequel. Insomniac’s version of Peter Parker is the only version of the character from a video game to appear in the survey, showing how long it has taken this medium to compete with comics and movies.

It’s unclear how long Insomniac plans to keep telling Peter Parker stories. It is possible that the developer will rule it out in the future and that Miles Morales is the only Spider-Man, but the developer seems to have an overview for his universe. And while the next game won’t be out until 2023, fans are still entertaining Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Like the movies, gamers continue to enjoy the two games Insomniac has released and experience the fantastic stories they contain. With Venom and Kraven as antagonists in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it seems Insomniac is preparing another personal and emotional story for Peter Parker, especially considering that it has been announced that the character has access to the symbiote. It’s likely a while before the developer offers more details on the sequel, but it should be another exciting Spider-Man adventure.