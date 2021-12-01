In order to create an informed community of entrepreneurs and bring together, for a single occasion, the expert voices of the industry with different ideals, experiences and market visions, Proyecta365 will hold a free two-hour master class on December 2.

And it is that its training services are not limited to a quick introduction of business vision or the new trends that are adopted minute by minute around the world, since the course promises to give continuity to the learning and networking of the people who are released in the business world and are looking for new business partners, since the path is arduous and requires, at least initially, constant support and advice.

For this reason, the digital platform has a clear objective: to transmit to entrepreneurs, startups and businessmen the awareness and clarity of the business they want to undertake, thus accelerating their growth and transformation through scalable tactics, typical of the brand and the market in the one who seeks to perform.

The consultancy, as the name implies, contemplates a 365 degree diagnosis, in which each of the new businesses to be promoted makes use of marketing strategies adaptable to their needs and the type of consumer they are targeting, since experts in business and marketing guide entrepreneurs on the implementation of Adds, sponsorships, off-media and communication during their positioning process.

This, through teachings focused on six key aspects of a business: sales, marketing, administration, finance, content and legal framework.

Proyecta365 puts on the table entrepreneurship hubs, classes and specialized conferences, in a virtual system, which help new entrepreneurs and businessmen to venture into various sectors of the trade of products or services, proposing a specific niche and its value proposition for form reliable and solid companies, with loyal teams and a clear objective as a brand.

Proyecta365: value mentors

As part of your educational goals, Project365 It has an informative blog in which it addresses topics of interest to anyone looking to open a new business or already has one established and wants to reach another level.

Regardless of the sector in which they seek to work, entrepreneurs have access on the platform to relevant tips and advice on basic business actions and the behavior of the chain of command in any company.

All this, as a complementary contribution system to the specialization programs that they offer for a learning with full experience, from any angle of opportunity and growth.