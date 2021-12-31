Basque entities have begun to work on the creation of a decentralized marketplace called AgriDigi for the direct sale of agricultural products by their producers, as disclosed Five days this December 29 on its web portal.

The AgriDigi network cIt will be attended by Purple Bob, specialists in IoT and blockchain technology, and it will allow farmers to have their own possibilities to sell their agricultural products using the decentralized network.

The project, which will be used by the Basque consortium, has been developed under the supervision of the Devol company, an expert company in designs and developments of consumer Marketplaces. The consortium has the participation of Purple Blob and the GAIA cluster that brings together more than 311 companies.

The development of the project is estimated at about 5,000.00 euros And it will start with a pilot that will be supported by Urola Kosta and the Hazi Foundation, who act as interlocutors with the producers of the agricultural sector of this and other regions of the Basque Country, according to Cinco Días, Cristina Murillo, Director of Services of the GAIA Cluster .

Director Cristina Murillo pointed out that “We will build a cloud platform that will allow us to provide a guarantee of quality and proximity of products, thanks to the use of technologies (such as loT, robotics, automation or blockchain) that will allow us to collect a lot of data and improve the traceability of the origin of the product , the control of organic products and the use of phytosanitary products in agriculture “.

In principle, the decentralized marketplace is not aimed at the private user, rather it will be a B2B platform oriented to trade.

