Talk about a company like Atlus, is to talk about emblematic sagas within the Japanese role, as they are Person or Shin Megami Tensei, where a pleasant bond has been made with the entertainment industry, but, above all, with the players with the last two installments of these franchises.

Even so, this well-placed studio has several projects in mind, especially if we talk about the title. Project Re Fantasy, which has been a well-kept mystery by its developers and people related to the brand for quite some time.

And, despite being a very well placed company, its creatives are always looking for more, and apparently they have big plans for 2022.

During a recent annual end-of-the-year function, Famitsu interviewed more than 100 developers to find out what they plan or what they think is coming for this year that is about to start, one of them was Atlus Product Manager, Shinjiro takada, who says that at some point Atlus plans to release a great game in 2022 that “will become a mainstay of Atlus.”

“I chose ‘challenge’ as my keyword for 2022, hoping to launch a game that will become a mainstay for Atlus”said Takada (translated by Central Person). “All of us at Atlus are working hard to develop this game to make it interesting and satisfying for everyone, so please look forward to it.”.

These statements immediately bring to mind that it is the long-awaited RPG, Project Re Fantasy.

The new fantasy RPG IP, Directed by Persona Director Katsura Hashino and by the new internal team of Atlus, Studio Zero, which was discussed for the first time long ago in 2016.

Let’s remember that, at that time, it was ensured that in 2021 we would have news about the game, but we believe that the pandemic may have affected those plans.

Added to this, we have to bear in mind that at the beginning of the year, the developer assured that Project Re Fantasy was progressing “little by little”, so It is not ruled out that this is the great title that Atlus plans to launch on the market in 2022.