The title shows its full technical potential.

The name of Cygames may not sound too familiar to many, but the truth is that This Japanese studio is developing a title that is causing some expectation, although it moves with a certain delay, since It is a project originally intended to launch in 2018 for PlayStation 4. However, despite this, it must be said that the team behind this game they are taking advantage of the time.

And it is that recently a new video of this title has been published, which has focused on demonstrating the enormous graphic potential that the title gives off, possibly being one of the titles that is best seen on new generation consoles. This is not just something that I say, but you can see for yourself in the video that we leave you below and that simply It is spectacular:

As you can see, It does not seem that there are problems in the graphics that are lengthening the development of the title, since the quality that it gives off is unquestionable. Both the colors and the light effects shine (pun intended), for being taken care of to the smallest detail, so it seems that the day this game hits stores it will be one of the most spectacular in the industry.

A title wrapped in the most absolute of mysteries

Of course, it is when talking about its launch that we have to be more negative, since Project Awakening is a title that has many times been thought to have been canceled due to the absolute absence of news, being trailers like the previous one that give hope to those who continue to wait for it eagerly.

It should also be noted that the mystery of the title goes beyond its launch, since, removing its graphic aspect, there are many doubts that this title generates, since there have not even been exhaustive details about the gameplay, the story, the mechanics, its genre, among other points. As you can see, is a title that has managed to generate great expectations with very little.

It will be necessary to see how this project ends, but it is clear that there is still a lot of development ahead, so if you are interested in the game, the best thing is that you wait seated, since it does not look like it will come out in the short term. Maybe in 2023 or 2024 we will know something more about it.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe