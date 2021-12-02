Since 1988, December 1 was established as the World Day Against HIV / AIDS due to the magnitude of the situation. To date, it remains one of the most serious public health problems on the planet, although several advances have already been observed. It is a reality that every year there are thousands of people who become infected, but the most notable thing is the decrease in the number of fatalities. Everything has been thanks to the innovative treatments that have been developed.

With respect to Mexico, as of June 30, 2021, 204 thousand 656 people with HIV who received free antiretroviral treatment in one of the health sector institutions. Of these, nine out of 10 achieved viral suppression or undetectable viral load, according to figures from the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida).

In addition, to address stigma and discrimination, Censida developed three virtual courses on the needs of key populations, in which 6,000 people participated. These training sessions were carried out with the support of health institutions and advocacy for individual guarantees, the National Council for the Prevention and Control of AIDS (Conasida) as well as community leaders.

Nonetheless, international efforts to slow the spread of the virus have yielded results. Currently, 84 percent of people living with HIV know their serological status, and of the latter, 73 percent had access to treatment. That is, 27 million people, of which 66 percent achieved viral suppression.

Impact of the disease in the world

To date, it is estimated that almost 38 million people are living with HIV worldwide. While the annual number of deaths from diseases related to this disease, which has fallen below one million since 2017, still stands at around 700,000 fatalities according to 2020 data published by UNAIDS.

However, as the following graph shows, the number of patients with access to antiretroviral therapy has increased steadily over the past 20 years. While in 2000 less than a million people received this treatment, by 2010 the figure rose to 7.5 million and by 2020 it reached 28.2 million people, which corresponds to almost three-quarters of the people living with the virus. .

Advances against HIV / AIDS are not enough

Despite these positive figures on the evolution of the epidemic and access to treatment in the last two decades, experts have warned that there is growing complacency about the disease, that it is better treated than before, but that it remains incurable and continues to wreak havoc in some parts of the world.

It should be remembered that last year there were about 1.5 million new infections globally. Therefore, much work remains to be done until the UN goal of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 is reached.