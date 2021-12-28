The entire community of Apex Legends players focuses on the professional sector of the beloved battle royale developed by Respawn Entertainment, and

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, Gibraltar began his life in Apex Legends as an underused character, but since then he has become a meta pick in the high-level game, and especially at the professional level, thanks to the benefits to over the years.

Best of all, from adjustments to its “broken” coat of arms to suspicious unannounced dome shield upgrades, it’s fair to say that Gibraltar has undergone some changes. However, some Apex Legends pros are now asking for nerfs for Gibraltar, specifically for its dome shield.

The Gibraltar Dome Shield currently lasts for 12 seconds and blocks all incoming and outgoing bullets. On December 26, Apex Legends pro John ‘Hakis’ Håkansson came up with an old idea to make Gibby’s shield dome take 2,000 damage before breaking.

Modder Archtux created a concept video, which Hakis shared to get people to join the idea. “This, but more like 2000 HP on the shield, would be great,” suggested Håkansson. Hakis continued the thread assuring casual Apex players that the change wouldn’t affect them as much, where Gibby is still a pretty low pick:

“This change would not affect casual players, it would only affect the game at the highest level.” Obey player decypher, who also suggested there should be more health in the dome. The series of tweets sparked a community discussion about the state of Gibraltar in the video game.

“For once, the pros are right,” replied one player. But, some players weren’t happy with the proposed changes at all. “Let’s make Gibby even worse in the pubs, it’s not like everything on his team hasn’t been nerfed already,” mentioned one player.