During his speech at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the attorney general called Chedraui “the king of false offers” in this edition of El Buen Fin.

Ricardo Sheffield Padilla also explained that, so far, Walmart is the one who has received the most complaints.

During the first four days of El Buen Fin 2021, a total of 472 claims have been reported.

Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, holder of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), called Chedraui as “the king of fake offers” during El Buen Fin 2021.

This occurred during his speech at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where, in addition, he detailed that those who have filed the most claims so far are Walmart, with 35 percent; Soriana, with 8 percent; Chedraui, with 5 percent; and Elektra, with 3 percent.

According to what was reported by the head of the agency, and as an example of the latter, the store raised the price of kibble for dogs by 27 percent days before El Buen Fin began, this, he said, with the Aim to offer a 25 percent discount during that period.

“We have detected cases of fake offers, but they are very few. The king of false offers has been Chedraui, who, in the week before the Good End, raised croquettes 27 percent and lowered them 25 percent in the campaign. In the end, the croquettes are 2 percent higher than before El Buen Fin. We suspended their promotion. We also had a problem with a tray that they gave at 33 pesos and then they did not want to sell it because they claimed it was 33 dollars, it cannot be sold in any other way other than Mexican pesos”, Was what Sheffield padilla said:

By observing the #Profeco in the morning about scams during the Good End. pic.twitter.com/ZHa69qcVWm – Why is it Trend? (@porktendencia) November 15, 2021

We have seen it on social networks; Various users have dedicated themselves to reporting a series of anomalies that occurred during this edition of El Buen Fin.

In that sense, for consumers it is, as such, nothing new. In fact, for years they have reported how in some stores the prices of their products rose just days before El Buen Fin starts and then launch great deals, ending with a value similar to the original or, failing that, a little higher.

Thus, another of the data provided by Ricardo Sheffield Padilla was on the detection of a total of 472 claims during the first four days of El Buen Fin.

As reported, 28 percent of these claims have been for non-compliance with offers or promotions, while 18 percent of them were for cancellation of purchases.

Now, compared to the same period of 2020, this year the claims had a decrease, going from a thousand 56 complaints to a cumulative of 472 in this 2021.

Undoubtedly, the fact that today the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office itself has launched such a rating may put the image of the brand in check.

In fact, an interesting debate has been opened on social networks about Sheffield Padilla’s statements, since, for some, it is a false fact, but there are other users who report practices on how the store announces a price and ends up overcharging to customers.

