Applying cold to the skin is the new trend in beauty. Several celebrities such as Irina Shayk, Victoria Bechkam and Ariana Grande have declared to be fans of this trick beauty. And the stainless steel cryo-sticks and ice balls are all the rage.

Cryotherapy facial was used to burn benign lesions, treat blemishes, and help elite athletes recover from injuries and now it is beginning to be applied as an aesthetic treatment.

Benefits of cold on the skin

“Thanks to the anti-inflammatory power of ice, facial indicators of fatigue such as dark circles or bags can be easily mitigated. In the same way, cold stimulates and helps a correct blood flow”, they explain from the Dr. Carvajal Clinic.

The doctor Bartosz Kosmecki, an expert in clinical dermatology at the Verkomed Clinic, affirms that “low temperatures can keep the skin smoother and firmer thanks to the anti-inflammatory action that cold produces on our skin.”

Carmen Navarro assures that the correct use can also help to reduce and prevent wrinkles and expression marks. For her the gadgets Colds are a great personal trainer for facial muscles.

And Virginia Sánchez, medical director of Clinicas Dorsia and dermatologist, believes that in the short term, the local application of cold could reduce inflammation or fluid retention, in addition to concealing the appearance of redness. But he emphasizes that it is an effect flash temporary.





Is it a recommended practice for all skin types?

Virginia Sánchez considers that the application of cold, either at home or with the help of a professional tool, is not recommended for sensitive skin, with a tendency to suffer from rosacea or dermatitis. Neither in patients with cold urticaria.

He points out that it can be interesting for acne skin, so that it punctually reduces the inflammation of the lesions during the outbreaks, but without overdoing it.

If you start to try it, the doctor recommends applying with a gauze or cloth and changing places continuously to avoid frostbite. It’s about cooling the skin, not freezing it. In this case, there would be significant inflammation and redness and later a frostbite would appear. And remember: applying cold is not recommended as a regular treatment.

Products based on this cold protocol to use at home

You may have already taken advantage of the benefits of cold on your skin. It is quite common to put masks or eye contours with applicators in the fridge to intensify their effects. And many people also cool the jade and rose quartz rollers before using them.

Even so, in the market we find three specific products that have become very famous in Spain: Cryo Sticks from Amazon and Ice Ball and Crystal Ice Globes from You Are The Princess.

I have tested the ball and recommend not using it for more than five minutes. The best time to use it is in the morning to wake up your face and just before applying makeup to make it last longer. I like to fill it with just water and then apply my beauty routine, but you can also add a few drops of your serum to it and use it as a treatment itself.

According to the medical director of Clínicas Dorsia, when using these instruments, the guideline should always be followed, taking into account both the material from which they are made and whether they need the application of a cosmetic between the skin and it to achieve the desired effect. .

Right now, a multitude of new products based on this cold protocol are going on sale. The one that has attracted our attention the most is Charlotte Tilbury’s cryotherapy and facial pressotherapy mask and Virginia Sánchez also finds it very interesting.

I have tried it and I have found that used by itself, without any serum, it awakens the skin like no other cosmetic. Reduces inflammation, firms and provides luminosity. It is also great for all of us who suffer from headaches. And it has no limit of uses, making it a good investment.

Cryo Recovery Mask Charlote Tilbury Facial Mask





Finally, we can also find the use of cold in gadgets such as the Foreo UFO 2 mask therapy device.





FOREO UFO 2 Pearl Pink Facial Mask Treatment For All Skin Types

Treatments in beauty centers to expose the skin to sub-zero temperatures

Among the beauty centers that offer shots of evaporated liquid nitrogen as a treatment, we find Cryofast, which claims to stimulate the production of collagen, reduce wrinkles and blemishes, reduce dark circles and bags, hide acne or rosacea marks, reduce enlarged pores and the production of sebum and firm the skin.





Their sessions reach temperatures at the outlet of the diffuser of -140 ° C that stimulate and trigger natural actions to fight against the cold that allow us to benefit from an effective treatment time of between 5 and 10 minutes depending on the selected areas and penetrate more quickly in depth.

Your Facial Cryotherapy treatment can be done at the Cryofast centers in Madrid (Calle de Mejía Lequerica 5) or Marbella (Calle Ramón Areces Edificio III Local 3), and has a price of € 35 for the first session.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @aceologybeauty, provided by the firms