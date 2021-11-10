Volkswagen prepares the facilities of the German factory in Emden for the production of the ID.4 and Aero B. The electric SUV, which is currently being manufactured at the Zwickau site, will be moved to the one currently producing the Passat, at the same time that the manufacture of the new Aero B has already been assigned to this factory.

Volkswagen is facing a new era with the ever-increasing deployment of new electric cars. The first factory complex that was transformed for the production of sustainable mobility models was that of Zwickau, housing the manufacture of the ID.3, ID.4 and the new CUPRA Born. Installations that already need an expansion, since the optimum production capacity has been reached and is in danger of running out of control.

Before that limit is reached, the German firm has begun the transformation of another of its key production plants. That of Emden, where the Passat is manufactured, which will be transferred to Slovakia together with the Skoda Superb. This factory will alleviate the workload of the previous one with the production of the Volkswagen ID.4 from next spring, equipping the facilities with new body sections, paint shops and the assembly line, for which a package of 1,000 million Euros has been allocated.

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be manufactured in Emden, Germany, from spring 2022

The future Volkswagen Aero B already has a production headquarters

But since it is not enough for Emden to reach full operation, the headquarters will also house the production of the manufacturer’s first electric saloon, the Aero B that we have already seen in tests and spy photos. The Wolfsburg brand has assigned this site, scheduling the entry into production of this model by 2023, so the manufacturer not only confirms the deadlines, but also assumes that the official presentation will be seen in the second half of 2022.

The German firm has confirmed that, despite the installation of assembly lines and special workshops for electric models, Emden will continue to manufacture the Passat, Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake until its commercial life cycle ends. Once this moment arrives, it is unknown what will really happen with the first, as the brand has communicated the transfer of production to the factory in Slovakia, but more recently we have learned that they do not plan to give a replacement at the end of this generation.

As a result, it is making more and more sense that, with the disappearance of some three-volume models of competing brands, Volkswagen is taking advantage of the the Aero B takes its place transformed into a zero-emission saloon which will be in the mid-range, whose dimensions precisely match the combustion saloon. A perfectly plausible possibility if we take into account that the German brand really likes to be the first, and to be ahead of the competitors in the launch of new models with specific characteristics or in the opening of niches. And the Aero B is precisely one of those specials.