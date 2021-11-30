The Audi Q4 e-tron has caught on more than well in Germany. The signature of the four rings has detected a real flood of orders, finding itself in a situation of real overflow. A special circumstances that will be solved by expanding production to the Brussels factory, starting next year.

In the little more than six months that the Audi Q4 e-tron is on sale, the brand with the four rings is really rubbing its hands with the barrage of orders it accumulates, and that it is not giving it room to manufacture. The electric SUV, and its coupe variant, They are manufactured together with the CUPRA Born, Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 in the German factory in Zwickau, the headquarters of the German giant for the production of the purest sustainable mobility models.

However, what Audi had not contemplated were two issues. One, that the Q4 e-tron were called to become a bestseller, and that the equivalents based on the same MEB platform of the other brands with which it shares assembly lines, also they were going to be. The Zwickau factory takes full advantage of its optimal production capacity, but cannot meet the high demand on Audi’s order books.

Audi Q4 e-tron production to join e-tron production in Brussels

The success of Volkswagen’s electrics forces the production of the Audi Q4 e-tron to be derived

These are the reasons why the firm has decided expand manufacturing by relocating to other brand plants. The Neckarsulm factory, where the e-tron GT is manufactured, offered but was rejected by the German house, assigning itself to the only one that is really dedicated to the production of electric cars: the one in Brussels, which welcomes the manufacture of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, and to which a second more model comes in handy, despite the fact that it already is also preparing to host the future Q8 e-tron in 2026.

Although this will be done in a new facility within the complex, and it is practically certain that a large part of the Q4 will move to Belgium, there is still a problem to be solved. That the Board of Directors confirm this decision in the framework of the meeting that It will be held on December 9 to, among other things, approve the strategic plan for the next five years. This procedure is essential for Brussels to undertake the relevant reform and adapt the assembly lines for models based on the MEB platform, therefore production will not start in Belgium until November 2022.

The Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron, are the two most affordable SUVs in the electric range of the German brand. While the former opts for a more familiar design, the latter opts for a sportier style with a curved roof line. both with a complete range of versions: from 170 to 300 hp, with rear wheel drive or total quattro and with batteries that offer a maximum range between 341 and 520 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.