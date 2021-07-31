Producer of The Simpsons talks about Hit & Run

Despite the popularity of The Simpsons Globally, it seems that this franchise has decided to stay the furthest away from video games in recent years. Many fondly remember Hit & Run, a 2003 title that took quite a bit of inspiration from GTA. Now, during a recent interview, Matt Selman, producer and writer of the animated series, spoke about the possibility of seeing this remastered installment.

During a chat with IGN, Selman mentioned that he would love to see her come back. Hit & Run. But nevertheless, this seems somewhat complicated due to the corporate bureaucracy. This is what he mentioned:

“I would love to see a remastered version of [Simpsons Hit & Run], I would. It is a complicated corporate process to try to make that happen ”.

Similarly, considering that the team in charge of this game, Radical Entertainment, closed its doors in 2012, and it seems that EA has no intention of making a new Simpsons game, it is very likely that a remastering of Hit & Run be just a dream for the fans.

Via: IGN

