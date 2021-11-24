Producer defends Chriss Pratt as the voice of Mario

As you probably already know, Chris Pratt will be responsible for bringing Super Mario to life in his own movie by Nintendo and Illumination. The actor received much criticism when the news broke in September, however, one of the co-producers for the film defended the decision and assures that Pratt will do a “phenomenal” job.

Talking with toofab, Chris Meledandri, one of the co-producers of this future project, said the following:

“The only thing I can tell you is that the voice he’s doing, Mario’s voice, is phenomenal. I can’t wait for people to hear it. “

Similarly, Meledandri covered the issue of an American actor lending his voice to a character who has a traditional Italian accent

“As an Italian-American, I understand. I understand what people are saying in the comments. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, actually has Italian descent. In the film we will also touch on the theme of Mario’s Italian accent. We will definitely have a reference to that. “

Of course, the voice actor for Mario, Charles MartinetHe is not Italian either and fans hardly complain about him. By the way, this actor will also have several cameos within the project.

The movie of Super Mario will hit theaters on December 21, 2022.

Editor’s note: We will have to wait until we see the movie to see what a good job Pratt did. I mean, the actor has a good track record in film, and let’s hope Nintendo chose him not just to make the film more popular, but because he really is capable of giving us a decent role.

Via: Nintendo Life