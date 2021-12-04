The Tesla Model S has already shown that it can fly on the asphalt of the Nürburgring circuit, capable of breaking real speed records. A compelling argument that demonstrates a high level of performance, but not sportiness. The key issue that PRIOR Design specialists have solved with a new ‘widebody’ for the electric saloon.

Elon Musk has already shown his German counterparts, especially, that his electric models can be very sporty, especially in terms of performance, reaching the levels of the most exclusive models on the market, and with figures within the reach of hypercars. They have shown it recently with the exclusive Tesla Model S Plaid, and of which a more radical variant has been rumored.

But the truth is that, for many, the Tesla Model S is a model lacking in aggressiveness, a quality that goes in line with the benefits it offers and there it is rather a wolf in sheep’s clothing. They are concepts of sportsmanship understood differently between the Californian brand and the European ones. This is what the team of PRIOR Design. The tuning specialist has pulled out of his sleeve a special kit that enhances the sporty aesthetics of the electric saloon.

The new “widebody” kit from PRIOR Design increases the sportiness of the Tesla Model S

PRIOR Design presents a widebody for the Tesla Model S

A completely changing widebody, developed for the model launched from 2016, and comprising a package of special parts made of glass fiber reinforced plastic and that can be painted in the color desired by the customer. A front bumper with a very aggressive design, with honeycomb meshes painted in black in the large air intakes that occupy the lower part, and with a spoiler on the lip.

A fender that fits perfectly with the wide fenders that very generously increase the width of the two axles, allowing it to also accommodate large diameter tires and rims, which are not included in this kit. PRIOR Design offers a catalog with different designs of forged wheels offered from 19 to 23 inches. It is also not included in the cosmetic kit, but it is a perfect complement, some new Bilstein shock absorbers that lower body height by 150 millimeters through the air suspension module.

The «widebody» is completed with the side skirts, an imposing aerodynamic diffuser and a large spoiler in the middle of the tailgate, which blends in perfectly with the outfit and is finished in glossy black. The most interesting thing is that the set of pieces can be disassembled when the client wishes, since it does not need extra modifications for the assembly. The least interesting thing is its price: the package costs the not inconsiderable of almost 7,500 Euros, without assembly or painting.