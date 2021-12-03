England’s Prince William will end season two of Apple Fitness + Time to Walk by talking about the importance of mental health.

Some time ago, Apple made the decision to create the Apple One Premium subscription that, among many other services, includes Apple Fitness +. This is the brand’s subscription service focused on sports content that we have already talked about and that incorporates various functions focused on the sport and physical activity of Apple Watch users.

Among other features, the firm includes “Time to Walk”, a function by means of which if you have an Apple Watch and Bluetooth headphones such as AirPods, you will have the possibility to listen for about 40 minutes to a famous or emblematic person who it will encourage you and tell personal experiences. AND, It seems that the latest addition to Apple Fitness + has been Prince William of Cambridge, which will be available very soon.

Apple Fitness +: everything you need to know about Apple’s sports service

Very soon you will be able to hear Prince William on Apple Fitness +

As we mentioned, in this case from the firm itself have shared a press release indicating that, On December 6, Prince William of England can be heard ending the second season of Apple Fitness + ‘Time to Walk.. Apparently, it will be a special Christmas episode, where the importance of mental health will be discussed:

“In his episode of Time to Walk, Prince William talks about the importance of caring for mental health. He also recalls a nice occasion that took him out of his comfort zone, the importance of listening to give wings to others and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health. “

As part of Apple Fitness +, from Apple will make some donations to organizations Crisis Text Line in the United States, Shout 85258 in the United Kingdom and Lifeline in Australia, all related to mental health and hand-picked by Prince William.

Apple Fitness + could include native trainers from each country in the future

In order to listen to the Hora de Andar episode, it is important that you know that You must have an Apple Watch, wireless headphones (valid AirPods, Beats and anyone with Bluetooth), as well as an active Apple Fitness + subscription. In case you do not have this, say that you can listen to it through the Music app on Beats 1 radio on Monday, December 6 at 08:00 (local time in London and Los Angeles) and on Tuesday, 7 December at 08:00 (local time in Sydney).

