Prime Gaming Giveaway This Month STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War Warhammer AND World War Z: Aftermath

Kick off the new year with the January Prime Gaming content update! Add Prime Gaming to your new year, with a selection of free games and new content from popular games to kick off this 2022, including:
- Exclusive content for New World, Battlefield 2042, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Roblox, Lords Mobile and more.
- January’s lineup of free games with Prime includes: STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath, Two Point Hospital, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, Abandon Ship, In Other Waters, Paper Beast – Folded Edition Y Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
Amazon Prime members can claim these limited-time offers at gaming.amazon.com.
The biggest deals this month include:
- PUBG: Battlegrounds – To celebrate the launch of PUBG: Battlegrounds As a free-to-play game, Prime Gaming members can claim Prime Gaming’s exclusive Fan-tastic set of skins as well as additional in-game benefits. Stay tuned for more offers from PUBG: Battlegrounds as more content will be added on a monthly basis.
- Battlefield 2042 – Claim Prime Gaming’s Reward Bundle # 1 for the first person shooter game, including the Falck Disaster Response skin, the Remington 870 Sub Zero weapon skin, and the Player Card Priority Target.
- League of Legends – Until January 27, Prime members will be able to take 650 RP, a non-1350 RP permanent Skin, 200 Orange Essence, 5 Champion Shards, two Eternals Shards Series 1, and a 30-day XP Bosst to help them out. Battle arena multiplayer.
