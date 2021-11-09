The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Resident Evil 4 have nothing in common beyond the fact that they are video games, but both seem to have a war to see which of them is released on more platforms and receives more versions. In the case of Bethesda’s work, it will be released shortly on its third generation of consoles and, incomprehensibly, will make us checkout again on PC with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

Bethesda has confirmed one last detail about the launch of this 10th anniversary edition of Skyrim: its price. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be priced at 54.99 euros in digital stores, but if we have Skyrim Special Edition, another of the many remastered editions of the game, we can update to this new edition by 19.99 euros.

What does Skyrim Anniversary Edition include?

The base game and its three DLCs ( Dragonborn, Heartfire and Dawnguard ).

). Mechanics of fishing . The only novelty of this edition that will come as a free update to the base game and the rest of the editions.

. The only novelty of this edition that will come as a free update to the base game and the rest of the editions. Creation Club mods. These will offer cosmetic content, new missions, dialogues or dungeons, all supervised by Bethesda and included in the game code.

Obviously, these improvements have not sat very well with PC gamers since, among other things, these mods were previously available to download for free. In addition, several users warned last October that it is very likely that this Skyrim Anniversary Edition is incompatible with the rest of the mods which are not included in the package. This incompatibility has its origin in the modifications that Bethesda has made in the game code to include the mods without having to activate them in the menu.

On the other hand, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will not replace the Game Pass version nor will it enter this digital catalog for Xbox and PC, at least for the moment. One negative news for more than one title that, just two days after its launch (November 11th), it fails to attract a large part of its own community and they are still working to improve the most primitive version of the game, released back in 2011.