Arkane Studios has a very particular style of making games that mixes rich fantasy or science fiction universes, complex set designs and the freedom of the player to play with the game systems, known as investment simulation. In this category can be included both Dishonored, as the most recent Deathloop, although for many, the best and most complete Arkane game was Prey (20017), an immersive space sim named after an old Bethesda license without much fortune. Despite everything, the latest rumors suggest that Prey would be back with a sequel from Arkane Austin.

According to a rumor that emerged through the 4Chan forums (via Reddit), Arkane Austin would be working on two simultaneous projects, RedFall, due out next summer, and a sequel to Prey in the hands of a smaller team. “The project arose from an experiment developed during an internal Jam of games they made in 2019, and since Microsoft acquired Bethesda, it has gained significant traction towards real gaming. Microsoft is very eager to see this sequel developed just for expand Xbox Game Pass and their platforms with high-quality titles that might not otherwise have performed well.

Despite the good reviews from much of the critics and the players, Prey (2017) was a resounding failure in sales, so the series has not been heard from again after the launch of the roguelike Mooncrahs DLC released in 2018. Many Players didn’t even get to finish the game, acknowledged Raphael Colantonio, Arkane co-founder and director of Prey now out of the studio. It turned out to be too long and complex an experience for most of the audience, so they ended up abandoning it.

As for the game itself, this leak ensures that it will be a more restrained adventure than the original, a recurring criticism, that it would settle on Earth after the events of the end of Prey and with “more creative and experimental” powers. “Project Cobalt, the typhoon organism injected with Morgan Yu’s cell lines, is the main character. It is said to have a Deus Ex structure, with Open urban levels with a set of main and optional missions«Suggests the leak. “This time there is a larger group of alien enemies, there are also fewer powers of neuromods”, two of the main drawbacks of the original adventure.

Lastly, this leak suggests that the sequel’s name would be Prey 2: Neuroshock and it would be presented at The Game Awards 2021 gala next Thursday with some kind of CGI trailer without showing gameplay or too many details, since wouldn’t hit stores until a year or more after RedFall. As is always said, it is advisable to take this leak with some caution until there is an official announcement by Bethesda and Xbox, if you are correct, it will happen next week during the TGA 2021