Now, yes. After a fairly mild autumn, the cold suddenly arrives in our country. But the cold does not have to prevent us from enjoying the terrace or the garden (and more, in these Covid times when it is best to meet outdoors).

Because far from being a cold space, following these tips from Leroy Merlin, we can make the garden or terrace become our favorite refuge by equipping it with all the comforts, installing furniture, outdoor stoves or side awnings so that your outdoor areas are super comfortable.

Bet on enclosures to protect you from the cold, rain or snow

If you want to be able to enjoy the garden or the terrace, even if it rains or snows, nothing better than to bet on aluminum, steel or wood enclosures. These enclosures are the ideal solution to be sheltered outside. In addition, they can be attached to your house or as independent designs. You can design them to measure according to your tastes and needs.

If the weather permits it in your area, you can install a pergola, open on the sides, but with a resistant roof. They can be made of aluminum or acrylic canvas, and both provide perfect protection from rain and UV rays. You can choose it in a self-supporting version with anchoring to the ground, for floor and wall with only 2 legs and to be installed between walls.

Choose the appropriate furniture

To enjoy the outdoor areas, furniture and textile accessories are an essential element. These items must be strong and resistant, and of course, they must be able to withstand low temperatures. They should also be light to be able to move them from one area to another when you need it, or in case it is going to snow.





This set of chair and table is made of steel covered with synthetic rope and has a solid structure and is easy to clean. The table has a ceramic glass top for greater comfort and practicality. In addition, at the moment it is with a discount of 10%. Before it cost 541.99 euros , and now it costs 485 euros (you save 56.99 euros).

Mahón steel porch furniture set for 4 people

When adapting the garden or terrace, it is also important to protect yourself from the wind, among other inclement weather from the sides, also gaining privacy. The artificial hurdle is easy to combine with any material and also has anti-UV treatment. If you prefer to give a more country feel to the wall, opt for artificial hedges. They will provide you with an optimal level of concealment and protection and are suitable for being outdoors.

Light, the key to creating a comfortable atmosphere

The lighting options for the outdoor areas are very wide. From ceiling lamps, wall sconces, Led string lights, If you want a more sustainable home, you can also opt for solar solutions. There are solar versions that are charged by a solar panel or USB and light up in a casual way.





Create light points throughout the garden according to the environments you have and with the rechargeable lamps you can get light where you need it without installation. As an example, this outdoor led wall light (19.99 euros) made of aluminum is perfect to illuminate the garden area and even to decorate it thanks to its modern design.

INSPIRE Telin 16W led outdoor wall light

Outside, without losing comfort

To protect yourself from the cold, in addition to the enclosures, you can also install stoves in the garden or terrace. Another option recommended by the experts at Leroy Merlin are garden tables with center fire made of aluminum.

If you prefer a more retro air, you can choose a steel gas stove with a vintage aesthetic. And if you are looking for a more modern design, you can opt for the stoves in the shape of a column and with an open fire due to its transparent head.





This model is made of wood and is perfect for outdoor use due to its size and quality. It costs 54.99 euros.

Outdoor wood stove QLIMA FFW 3052





If you prefer an outdoor gas stove, this one you see is suitable for heating surfaces up to 10 m². It has progressive temperature regulation and offers an approximate autonomy of 14 hours. Its price? 169 euros.

Outdoor gas stove

The material, safe

If you have things from the summer that you must save for winter, or if it is going to snow significantly, or you have seen that the forecast is very windy, you must have a place to protect everything. Take apart and put away the pergola, the armchairs or the stove. The protective covers are perfect thanks to their versatility, since you have them in different shapes and sizes, they fit the furniture as much as possible.





And if you need more space, the outdoor cabinets, chests or cabinets perfectly meet your needs. This metal shed has a double sliding door and padlock lock and 2 upper vents, and is perfect for storing garden utensils and tools. Before it cost 269 ​​euros , and after applying a discount that is close to 20%, it now costs 219 euros (you save 50 euros).

201.5×199.5×123 cm and 2.48 m2 Top Shed metal shed

