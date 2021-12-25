Catch up on news related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this week as Cointelegraph summarizes the stories you don’t want to miss.

The Bored Apes premiere a television series

The Red Ape Family (TRAF) is a new animated comedy series centered on the NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection. The episodes are sold as individual NFTs and last between five and ten minutes. The plot revolves around a Bored Apes family that escapes from Earth to live on Mars.

OpenSea is already reselling Episode 1 and Episode 2, which is yet to be released, is available to be minted. One of Episode 1 holders received a Bored Ape, three token holders earned two Mutant Apes, and others received a poster, gravity slippers, and a discount for minting Episode 2.

The cast, consisting mostly of Bored Apes, will also include Mutant Apes, characters from the Bored Ape Kennel Club, Coolcats, Craniums and Lions. Rapper 2 Chainz is an executive producer. The first episode is available on YouTube:

The Weeknd Launches Animated NFT Collection on Autograph

The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” became No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Greatest Songs of All Time chart, and to mark the milestone, the artist and Billboard released an NFT series this week.

NFT’s seven-piece collection includes a solo NFT featuring The Weeknd’s cover on the November 2021 Billboard charts, as well as three trading cards, each in two editions, inspired by the “Blinding Lights” music video. Each piece is signed by the artist.

Hobbyists can purchase these NFTs from the Tom Brady Autograph Market.

“Blinding Lights” is officially the # 1 Hot 100 song – of all time. n celebration, we’ve partnered with @theweeknd and @billboard on a limited-edition, hand-signed collection exclusively on @opensea. Auction starts today, December 20 at 5pm ET. https://t.co/JV54p3RSvR pic.twitter.com/PMLWsUYvAN – Autograph (@Autograph) December 20, 2021

Mini Royale game has 2 million players

Mini Royale: Nations, a first-person shooter web game, became the first time multiplayer game to run on Solana after existing as a non-blockchain-integrated game for months. Following the release of their first NFT items in the game, the number of active players doubled.

On Dec 16, 2021, Mini Royale: Nations became the first live multiplayer game on @solarium pic.twitter.com/WnTO8tGQnX – Mini Royale: Nations (@MiniNations) December 16, 2021

However, Mini Royale is not a play-to-earn (P2E). An NFT acts as an in-game avatar and its owners can receive benefits, including the game’s next CHEDDAR token. So far, Mini Royale NFTs have sold for SOL 17,637, worth approximately $ 3.2 million, on the Magic Eden market.

RadioShack reappears in the crypto space

After filing for bankruptcy twice in 2015 and 2017, the former electronics retailer is planning to launch the RADIO token as part of “RadioShack DeFi” that will allow users to exchange tokens via the Atlas USV protocol. Atlas USV is a project that tries to build a universal base layer for the DeFi sector.

According to his proposal, RadioShack’s new mission is “to be the first protocol to bridge the gap in the mainstream use of DeFi.” By targeting “big blue-chip corporations” and helping their transformation into blockchain companies, RadioShack wants to educate CEOs and an older generation of crypto users.

Other news that might interest you

As the year draws to a close, Cointelegraph rounded up the top ten NFT projects of 2021 based on trade volume and communities.

For a more detailed look at the prices behind the top collections, Cointelegraph’s research team released an 80-page report on NFTs. It found that the CryptoPunks collection has had the highest return for collectors since 2017, while Bored Ape Yacht Club has had the highest return for collectors in 2021.