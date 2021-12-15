After a successful Kickstarter that just brought the game into focus back in 2015, Praey for the Gods finally has a release date: Now! Without warning and sponsored by this launch trailer, the action game inspired by Shadow of the Colossus is already among us.

Now it remains to be seen what other surprises he has up his sleeve beyond offering us more fights against giant critters to attack from afar and climb to deliver the coup de grace. We will never tire of it, but it is also true that he would not be the first to try to pick up that witness and crashes to the ground.

Available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, the game has made an incredible change from the first video we saw of it, and has also taken the occasional additional license in the form of hooks and candles.

Here is the original presentation video for you to share how the game has changed over the years. It seems that there is much more chicha than what allows us to see that blue filter that has fallen on top of the final game.