With Call of Duty: Vanguard on our shelves, both physical and digital, the next move in this quirky game of chess is for EA and DICE with Battlefield 2042. The first opinions are coming to light and from November 12 those users who have reserved the game or are subscribers of EA Play will have access to a 10-hour advance trial. However, the launch of this new war title, scheduled for the next November 19th, something bumpy is anticipated, even more so when we know in advance that its first season will not arrive until 2022.

As we can read in the official blog post prior to the launch of Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts anticipates that the first year life of the game will be divided into four seasons, each with a new specialist to be added to the game, content available from the battle pass and new locations. All of this content will arrive over the next year along with minor and stability updates, but will post-launch content arrive from release to the end of the year?

The answer is yes, although much less than we expected. In this case, DICE and EA have promised that as soon as Battlefield 2042 hits stores, players will be able to start enjoying their preseason. This preliminary period is planned as a first contact, with Little weekly challenges and game modes available for a limited time, among other things.

The Portal mode It will also receive content updates starting in 2022, but during the preseason EA will only offer featured experiences within this modality. This means that EA itself will recommend the most outstanding creations to the rest of the players. Portal is one of the three multiplayer pillars of this Battlefield 2042 that will allow us to create games that are as crazy as they are fun and just released its web application to get familiar with its mechanics.

It will be within this web application where the players will begin to create the experiences which will then be carried over to the game. This follows a “step by step” approach where players will first establish the game modes of their game, the maps, details and the most interesting, modifiers and restrictions. With this, EA plans to give an alternative to users who do not want to enjoy the more classic experiences of Conquest and Assault modes.