Porsche debuts a new version of its electric star at the Los Angeles Motor Show. The sedan range is completed by the new Porsche Taycan GTS, a variant with very sporty genes that is close to the exclusive Turbo and with a range that exceeds 540 kilometers on a single charge. The first Taycan to offer such a high figure.

The German firm has really surprised in the new edition of the Los Angeles Hall with the presentation of the new Porsche Taycan GTS 2022. A special version of the sports saloon, which was leaked last spring in the brand’s configurator in the United States, and with an added surprise. This new version of the electric saloon comes with interesting new features, both in terms of performance and equipment.

On the outside, one more version of the Taycan that does not differ greatly from the rest, except for the special darkened finish or the lower part of the front bumper, the base of the rear-view mirrors and the edges of the side glass surface painted in black are the details by which you can distinguish this new Taycan GTS from the rest of the options. But also for one more detail that you have to look from above to find out, because Porsche has released this fifth mechanical version with a new panoramic techno optionl for this particular version.

The exterior of the new 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS does not present differentiating details

The Porsche Taycan GTS offers more than 500 km of autonomy

The glass that covers the entire cabin features the exclusive “Sunshine Control” system, a system known for its ability to darken and lighten thanks to the application of an electric current on a liquid crystal film. Porsche engineers have devised a system consisting of nine segments – narrower or wider – that can vary individually, when customers choose between the four proposed settings: “Transparent”, “Matte”, “Semi” and “Bold”.

There are no great news in the interior section either. The Porsche Taycan GTS offers a new upholstery called “Black Race-Tex” with orAn atmosphere wrapped in Alcantara that dresses the seats with integrated head restraints and even the dashboard full. Technically, the new Porsche Taycan GTS has a special configuration of the adaptive air suspension in line with the performance of this new version, and the option of a Active rear axle steering for sharper dynamic feel. Similarly, they have also improved the electronic engine sound modulator “Porsche Electric Sport Sound”.

The new Taycan GTS is positioned in the range just between the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo, with a maximum power of 440 kW. A figure that is equal to 598 hp. Thanks to the special “Launch Control” function, the performance is already really scary, because the sports saloon can reach 100 km / h, from a standstill, in just 3.7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of no less than 250 km / h. The Taycan GTS is the only version with 504 kilometers homologated according to the WLTP cycle, thanks to an update of the control software that extends the operating range. The first units will arrive at dealerships in spring 2022.