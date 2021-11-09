The Porsche Panamera is dressed in a more elegant and exclusive suit. Porsche has added the new Platinum Edition to the Panamera range. Also available for the Sport Turismo model, it stands out for its exterior and interior appearance, as well as for its complete equipment. Among its mechanical options is a plug-in hybrid motorization. It is already on sale in Spain.

Porsche she is determined to boost sales of one of her most exciting models. Despite the fact that the new Porsche Panamera will be presented in a very short time, the Stuttgart firm does not want to put aside the current model. That is why it has presented a new and very interesting version that is characterized by offering a plus of elegance and exclusivity. The new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition.

Also available for the Panamera Sport Turismo, the Platinum Edition version presents a differentiated exterior and interior appearance, as well as complete standard equipment. And what is equally important, as we will see later, among the mechanical options there is a plug-in hybrid motorization. Let’s go into detail.

The wheels of the new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition

The design of the new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition



The new Panamera Platinum Edition is quickly identified because it sports various distinctive features. On the exterior there are several applications painted in platinum, such as the air outlet moldings behind the front wheels, the brand logo and the model name at the rear. In addition, and in the case of the hybrid versions, the “e-hybrid” plate on the sides also has the aforementioned finish.

Other highlights of the exterior design are the 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels painted in platinum and the sports tailpipes finished in black. It also has privacy-style rear glass and high-gloss black side window trim. The taillights are exclusively designed.

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Panamera Platinum Edition we will be surrounded by a warm, comfortable and elegant atmosphere. Among other features we should note the GT sports steering wheel, the black brushed aluminum interior package and the insignia logo on the seat headrests. Other unique touches include the door sill plates with the special edition logo and the analogue clock on the dashboard.

The interior of the new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition

The equipment and engines of the new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition



If the new Panamera Platinum Edition can boast of anything, it is its full complement. We list below the featured standard equipment:

Power Steering Plus steering with GT sports steering wheel

Lane change assistant

Soft-close doors with keyless access

Comfort front seats with memory and electric adjustment

Heated rear seats

BOSE Surround Sound Equipment

Analog clock

Adaptive Air Suspension Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)

Exterior rear view mirrors with auto-dimming function

LED matrix headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)

Panoramic ceiling

Parking assist with rear view camera

Integrated 7.2 kW alternating current (AC) charger (hybrid models only)

With regard to the mechanical section, the brand proposes two engines. On the one hand we have a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine that develops a power of 330 hp and 450 Nm of maximum torque. It is associated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. And on the other side is the E-Hybrid 4 plug-in hybrid version. Reach the 462 hp and it also has an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In addition, it boasts the environmental mark 0 Emissions from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).

The new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition is already on sale in Spain

Prices of the Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition in Spain

Version PVP Panamera 4 Platinum Edition € 124,660 Panamera 4 Sport Turismo Platinum Edition € 132,400 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition € 128,639 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Platinum Edition € 131,785

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The marketing of the new Panamera Platinum Edition is already underway in Spain. The first units will arrive at dealerships in January 2022. However, before that date, in just a few days, it will experience its great debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. It will be one of the main novelties that Porsche will bring to the event.