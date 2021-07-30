The Porsche 911 Turbo S “One of a Kind” is unique, there are no more units than the one that will be auctioned at the end of the year. Expressly requested by the Porsche Mexico division, the iconic German sports car has been painted in the colors of the Gulf 917 KH. The racing model that triumphed at the World Brands Championship in 1970 and 1971.

Those of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur have put all their experience to fulfill a special request that came from the division of the German firm in Mexico, manufacturing a single example of the Porsche 911, which pays tribute to the Mexican driver Pedro Rodríguez, one of the architects of the brand’s success in the former World Brands Championship. What today is the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

The pilot managed to rise with eight victories in this competition event, managing to win the 24-hour race at Daytona twice in a row, in 1970 and 1971, in addition to the 1,000 kilometers at Monza in 1971. Now, 50 years after his death in competition, he is honored with a charity auction in which the Porsche 911 Turbo S “One of a Kind” is the true protagonist.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S “One of a Kind”, a tribute to the Mexican driver Pedro Rodríguez

There is only one unit of this Porsche 911 Turbo S “One of a Kind”

Camilo San Martín, Director of Porsche Mexico, stated that “This car has unique elements that no other car in the world could have. This configuration, with these specific details and equipment, has been locked in the Porsche configurator as well as in the production system, making this car literally one-of-a-kind. ” Inspired by the 917 KH, the bodywork has been painted in the same shade as ‘Gulf Blue’, contrasting with the orange stripe that runs longitudinally.

The number 2 appears in black over a white circle on the front hood, doors and on the rear wings, while the alloy wheels are uniquely styled, coated in glossy black paint, and with an aluminum insert. A unique configuration that is finished off with special details such as the decorative plate in the central pillars that reproduce the silhouette of the car driven by Pedro Rodríguez, his signature and the country’s flag Aztec.

The interior atmosphere is also special, as the seats are upholstered in graphite blue leather and contrast stitching are orange. The personal signature has been engraved on the center armrest and on a decorative carbon fiber trim. The silhouette of the racing car is on the headrests, and even the key is also painted in the same color as this creation. On the mechanical level, the technical configuration of the 911 Turbo S is maintained with its 650 hp.