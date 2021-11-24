The Polestar Precept Concept road to production was granted a few weeks ago. Technicians of the Swedish brand work in the United Kingdom transforming the concept of the Swedish saloon into a production model that already has a trade name assigned. It is called Polestar 5 and it will arrive in 2024.

The luxurious Polestar Precept Concept He wowed attendees during his presentation almost two years ago. A foretaste of a luxury electric saloon with the typical genes of a real GT. Some very sporty dyes that the Swedish firm intended to bring into production, but the sensations caused were the trigger to announce its production in China. Because the Asian giant will be in charge of its manufacture, reaching the market in 2024.

A confirmation that Thomas Ingenlath, the head of Polestar, made official before the press of the Beijing Motor Show held in October 2020, and more recently in the last first edition of the Munich Motor Show. A whole warning to sailors, to European competitors, because practically at the same time, work began to bring the concept Precept into production. A work that is being carried out in facilities in the United Kingdom, and in which technicians from the Swedish sports brand and specialists from MIRA, an automotive engineering consultancy, participate.

But the production derivative it will not be called Polestar 4 as originally planned. The brand’s plans have changed and they have left a free space, going to the next level, for which they have already confirmed their commercial name. The one of Polestar 5. And be careful, because those responsible for the brand have also pointed out that the production model will keep 70% of the original design in advance in the concept Precept.

The sports brand has retained the entire roofline to create a true four-door saloon with GT genes, with a few new headlights with a certain ‘L’ shape. On the side, the most revealing detail is the new conventional opening doors, in compass, replacing the inverses of the concept. The handles will be electrically retractable, while the concept’s rear-view cameras have been replaced by conventional rear-view mirrors. At the rear, Polestar retains the powerful taillights joined by a thin light strip.

Traits that we will see in the new Polestar 3 that will see the light in 2022. The number 5 is technically based on the advanced SEA platform developed with Geely, an advanced structure that will allow the assembly of powerful electric motors that will exceed the 500 hp. The saloon will also lead in the most advanced autonomous driving technology, as well as aims to have a battery capable of offering maximum autonomy with a charge that will reach 1,000 kilometers.