It’s only been a little over two weeks since Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl were released on Nintendo Switch and there are already many users who they’re speedruns to these titles, but the most curious of all is that they are reaching times of authentic madness.

Without going any further, at the time of writing the news the world record is located in just 33 minutes and 10 secondss. A feat that has been achieved by Werster, one of the best known speedrunners and a great expert in the Pokémon saga, hence he has countless records in other titles in the franchise, as well as in other games from other sagas.

Naturally, anyone who plays naturally will know that it is impossible to pass a Pokémon in such a short time. Nevertheless, these remakes are wildly broken, full of glitches that allow someone to use an error in the menu to go off the map and reach other areas of Sinnoh, although it also uses common methods such as repellants to prevent wild Pokémon from spawning.

Most surprising of all, there is a way to throw a Poké Doll at certain gym leaders or even High Command leaders to avoid fighting them and defeating them instantly without the Pokémon spending a single attack. Of course his thing is that you see it yourself because it has no waste.

Even so, it is to be expected that in the next few days on the speedrun.com page already more times and other categories appear, including one that does not use any glitch in the game to check the real time to finish the adventure in a more legitimate way.