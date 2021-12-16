Pokémon Legends Arceus has a new trailer and we got to know the new characters and catchable Pokémon. Receive all in this note!

There is very little left until the launch of Pokémon Legends Arceus, the new game in the saga Pokemon which will arrive on January 28. This will be a completely different title from the ones we are used to. The Pokémon Company, and recently a new preview lets us see the new characters and creatures that we can catch.

The first thing to know is that in this new trailer posted on the Pokémon YouTube channel, we will find new characters. Previously we already knew that the team galaxy I was going to be the protagonist of this game, not like the bad guys but as a research group. Also that Legends Arceus would have a Day and Night cycle. Now, with this video we were able to meet four new characters.

In this video game there will be two clans: Diamond and pearl, which seem to not get along according to the video. Each of these will have a leader, in the case of the Diamond team we have Adamas and his Leafeon; that according to the character’s data sheet on the game’s website, Adamas is in constant fight with the leader of the Pearl clan as she is very impulsive. On the other hand, Nákara is the leader of the Pearl clan and Glaceon the Pokémon that accompanies her. She is much calmer than Adamas, and will be involved in the plot of the game.

On the other hand, the trailer introduces us to the new Ginkgo company, which would be like the normal game store. In it we will meet Bilo, the head of the company, who will sell us rare and special objects; Y Volus, one of the Ginkgo merchants, whom we will apparently see all over the world. region of Hisui.

Finally, one of the most relevant news of the game, and something that only was unveiled only in the trailer in Japanese, is the incorporation of Darkrai, the Sinister Legendary Pokémon. To get this Pokémon you will have to have Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl registration, this will only be available after credits in Jubilee CityWe can also have a modern galactic ensemble.

Lastly, also Shaymin, in its earth form, will also be available. This Legendary Pokémon is obtained if there is game logs in Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. As with Darkrai, we will find the research request in Jubilee City after the end credits. As if that were not enough, together with Shaymin we will also have the Shaymin Kimono set.

