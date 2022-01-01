The developers of one of the most popular current games announce a new event that will take place from February 2022, the Tour of Pokémon GO: Johto. Which as all its events have a free modality and another with a ticket, which we will tell you about in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO.

Event with entry in Pokémon GO

Tickets to the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto are available, If they are acquired before January 10, the temporary Investigation can be obtained January and February. On the other hand, if they are before February 10, only the temporary February Research will be available, which belong to the Legacy Season.

Our Pokémon GO Tour event: Johto will start on February 26, 2022From 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, tickets cost $ 11.99 or its equivalent in local currency. Pokémon discovered at Johto will appear in raids, the wild, and after research tasks.

Pokémon will be attracted to Incense, after hatching Eggs, can be exchanged with friends or they can be achieved through the process of evolution. As part of the entry-level content of the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, an investigation that leads us to the unique Pokémon Celebi can be completed.

The Pokémon discovered in Johto will be available in their variocolor version, after completing nine collection challenges we will earn rewards and Level up by getting the Elite Collector badge. The Incense will attract more Pokémon, the distance from the Eggs will be less to hatch, among other benefits of having entry into this event.