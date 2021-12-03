Pokémonn GO has just received an update for iOS devices. Players will now be able to choose whether they want to unlock the maximum frames per second that the game runs at. For it you will have to update to the most recent version, that is, 1.191.9. A few months ago the famous Genshin Impact was updated to allow 120 FPS on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro; today is the turn of Pokémon GO.

According to the description of the option within the game, this new version 1.191.0 will allow you “unlock native refresh rate for higher frames per second“This is perfect for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, who now have ProMotion technology that raises the screen refresh rate to 120 Hz, something never seen before on an iPhone device. However, you will not have to have the latest iPhone on the market to see the effects of the update, and even on an 8 Plus we can see how the game reaches a not unpleasant 60 FPS.

Niantic has been strangely silent on this novelty. Unlocking the refresh rate on iOS devices is not mentioned in the update notes, and all we can see is “various quality improvements“. Pokémon GO had remained stuck at 30 PFS since its launch, even on fairly powerful devices. However, it remains to be seen how much it will end up affecting the battery, since previous versions of the game already consumed a lot without moving at 120 or 60 FPS.

Pokémon GO was released in 2016 for iOS and Android. We recently gave you a tutorial showing you how to change the location of your iPhone to play Pokémon GO anywhere in the world without having to leave your chair. What’s more, we also tell you why the 120Hz of the iPhone 13 Pro is different and better than that of Android.

