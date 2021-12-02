The trailer for the second part of Pokémon Evolutions that we saw days ago gave us long teeth with everything that was going to happen in the next episodes, although it will not be necessary to wait any longer because it is already available to see the next one, called “The rival“.

This fifth chapter focuses on some of the events in the Sinnoh region, also taking advantage of the recent launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. This time the protagonist is Israel, our rival in these editions, and how has been his journey to become a Pokémon trainer.

This leaves us with some scenes from a fight against Jericor, his father and leader of the Battle Tower, in which they face the same Pokémon that they use in video games. In addition, there are also many other sequences from other moments of the adventure, such as the appearance of Team Galaxia.

We remember that next week the miniseries Pokémon Evolutions will invite us to see “The desire“, its sixth episode that will be available from December 9. Finally, the last two chapters,”The show” and “The discovery“, will premiere on December 16 and 23 to close this miniseries that so far has turned out to be the most spectacular.