Pokémon actors ask for games to come out in Spanish

Pokemon has a fairly strong community in Latin America, even if Nintendo or GameFreak they don’t recognize it. Since the times of Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow, no other game in the saga to date has been located in our territory. Yes, it is possible to put them in Spanish, but in reality it is Spanish and not Latin, so some of the voice actors of the original anime have launched a petition demanding that its developers take this issue into account.

Through a new video shared by ANMTV, Gabriel Gama and Gabriel Ramos, the Latin voices of Brock and Ash respectively in the first anime of Pokemon, invite the Latin American community to sign a petition directed to Nintendo, GameFreak and The Pokémon Company demanding that the next games of Pokemon arrive with Latin dubbing in our country.

At the time of writing, this petition has reached about 7,300 signatures, with an upcoming goal of 7,500. We do not know if any of the previously mentioned companies will listen to us, but nothing is lost by trying and in one of those such once they even listen to us. You can sign this petition through the following link.

Editor’s note: It would be great if the next Pokémon games arrive with texts in Latin Spanish. I don’t know about you, but I saw the original anime with the voices in Spanish and a lot of the terminology used by the characters stuck in my head in our language. Hopefully they can heed this request.

Via: ANMTV