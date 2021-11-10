POCO M4 Pro 5G arrives with new cameras, screen with 90 Hz and an excellent price for a mid-range

Finally, after much speculation, it was announced the new LITTLE M4 Pro 5G, a smartphone that, as is customary with Xiaomi, has been looking to stay with the crown of the best mid-range. Here are all the specs.

With 5G connectivity, several versions of RAM, very striking colors and a cost of around 249 euros (5,900 MXN), we present the LITTLE M4 Pro 5G to detail.

POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet

SCREEN 6.6 inches Ratio 20: 9 Full HD + @ 2400 x 1080 Adaptive Refresh at 50/60 / 90Hz Touch Refresh at 240Hz Gorilla Glass 3 PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 810 2.4GHz ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU RAM 4GB, 6GB RAM LPDDR 4X Expandable up to 8GB RAM via software STORAGE 64GB or 128GB expandable up to 1 TB with microSD BATTERY 5,000mAh 33W fast charge 33W charger included REAR CAMERA 50 MP with aperture f / 1.88 MP AI 119º with aperture f / 2.2 FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP with aperture f / 2.45 OS Android 11MIUI for POCO 12.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi 5NFCBluetooth 5.1USB-CJack 3.5 mm OTHERS Face unlock, infrared sensor, side fingerprint reader, Double speaker DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 millimeters 195 grams PRICE 4/64 GB: 229 euros (5,400 MX) 6/128 GB: 249 euros (5,900 MXN)

Maintains color design

Photo: POCO

Although this new version of the LITTLE It does not represent a radical change in terms of its design, the new color called Cool Blue comes to join the POCO Yellow and Power Black.

With its almost 200 grams of weight and a thickness of 8.75 millimeters, the new LITTLE it is something thick and heavy.

Screen and cameras

As for the screen, it grows slightly with respect to the POCO M3, up to 6.6 inches, maintaining the Full HD + resolution and the 90 Hz refresh rate in addition to being protected with Gorilla Glass 3

The design of the camera module is not very different from that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and although from a distance it can deceive the eye into thinking that it has four or five cameras, it really only has two.

50 megapixel main camera with f / 1.8 aperture

8 megapixel 119º wide angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture

16 megapixel front camera with f / 2.45 aperture

POCO M4 Pro 5G aesthetics

Unlike some other mid-range, the LITTLE M4 Pro 5G It has two speakers that have a stereo sound. It maintains both the 3.5 jack for wired headphones and the infrared sensor with which it can be used as a remote control.

As for aesthetic aspects, it maintains the hole in the screen to house the front camera, side volume buttons up and down, a third button to unlock with a fingerprint reader.

The LITTLE M4 Pro 5G It has a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh battery and a 33W fast charging system. It can be charged to 100% in 59 minutes thanks to its USB type C terminal and the included fast charge charger.

Finally, if we look inside we will find a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with six nanometers and eight cores, integrated 5G and an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The operating system is Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for LITTLEAlthough it will surely get Android 12 eventually.

Pricing and availability

The LITTLE M4 Pro 5G It will be available from November 11 in Europe. The versions and their corresponding prices are as follows:

POCO M4 Pro 5G 4/64 GB: 229 euros. (5,400 MXN)

POCO M4 Pro 5G 6/128 GB: 249 euros. (5,900 MXN)

Remember that the conversion from euros to Mexican pesos does not include import costs and other taxes that are charged when you enter the Mexican market, so the costs shown here will surely change.

There is still no news of its arrival in Mexico, however, if we take into account that the POCO M3 Pro arrived in June, it is most likely that Xiaomi will surprise us with the arrival of the new one. LITTLE M4 Pro 5G very soon, and surely, like its predecessor, it will do so at an excellent price.